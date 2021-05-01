DNotes (NOTE) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DNotes has a total market cap of $23,211.92 and approximately $2.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DNotes has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DNotes

DNotes is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com . The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

