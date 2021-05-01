Lamden 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $116,603.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Lamden has a market capitalization of $14.71 million and $116,603.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 41.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011108 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

