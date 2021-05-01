Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

VGIT traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $67.61. 1,319,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,208. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average is $68.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

