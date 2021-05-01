Zacks Investment Research Lowers Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

NASDAQ:ATHA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.68. 157,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,288. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

