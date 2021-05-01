Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fluor’s shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, its earnings estimates for 2021 have been trending downward over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ concerns over the stock’s growth potential. The downside was primarily caused by lower volumes in Energy & Chemicals and Mining & Industrial projects due to the pandemic. Although the company intends to drive growth across portfolios by expanding markets outside the traditional oil and gas sector, the pandemic continues to impact the business, as clients are deferring capital investment decisions and the pandemic has slowed down its ability to fully staff and execute projects. Furthermore, a lower-than-expected 2021 earnings guidance and a drop in new awards for 2020 are headwinds.”

FLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research raised Fluor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of FLR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $24.79.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Fluor by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fluor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

