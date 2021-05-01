Methanex’s (MEOH) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their sector perform rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $45.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Methanex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.46.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.56. The stock had a trading volume of 407,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,617. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Methanex has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Methanex’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Methanex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $5,345,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $1,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.