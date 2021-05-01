H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

NASDAQ HEES traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.90. 266,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

