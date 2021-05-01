Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.40. 1,249,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,167. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.45.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.