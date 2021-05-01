NCR (NYSE:NCR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NCR’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NCR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Equities research analysts expect that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $57,963,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $42,531,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $965,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 1,535.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,607,000 after purchasing an additional 839,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,610,000 after purchasing an additional 677,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

