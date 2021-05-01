Needham & Company LLC Boosts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $260.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.25.

Equifax stock opened at $229.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $135.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

