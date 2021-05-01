Morgan Stanley Boosts Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $38.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $50.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

