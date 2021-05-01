Needham & Company LLC Boosts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $260.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.25.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX opened at $229.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Equifax has a 52 week low of $135.64 and a 52 week high of $234.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.