Wells Fargo & Company Raises John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Price Target to $165.00

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.20.

JBT opened at $145.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.49.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In other news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,569 shares of company stock worth $1,245,537. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,754,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,730,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,162,000 after buying an additional 86,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 893,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,120,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

