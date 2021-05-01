Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend by 45.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $21.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $46,865.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,194.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,685 shares of company stock valued at $616,882. 12.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

