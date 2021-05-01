Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.
Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend by 45.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $21.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20.
Parke Bancorp Company Profile
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
