Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

VLRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.07.

VLRS traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,318. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $153,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $303,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

