Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates GBX 1,937 Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RDSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,845.15 ($24.11).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSB stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,299 ($16.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,033,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,368.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,282.15. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The stock has a market cap of £101.42 billion and a PE ratio of -6.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is -0.47%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.