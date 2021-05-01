Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EQNR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Santander cut Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $20.27. 2,320,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

