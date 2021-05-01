Ferrovial’s (FRRVY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Ferrovial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,211. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

