First American Trust FSB Buys 55,034 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First American Trust FSB increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,034 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 1.5% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $126,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $142,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,546 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.64. 2,467,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,536,429. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of -141.61 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.