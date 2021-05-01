Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to Announce $1.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. GameStop reported earnings per share of ($1.61) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to $1.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on GME. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $37.06.

GME stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,433,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,879,621. GameStop has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.01 and a 200 day moving average of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GameStop by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,996 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,175 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $18,429,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after purchasing an additional 616,828 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

