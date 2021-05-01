Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JRONY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $37.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.5013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

