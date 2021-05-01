Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.64. 45,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $674.57 million, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49. The York Water has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The York Water will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The York Water by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The York Water by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The York Water by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of The York Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in The York Water during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

