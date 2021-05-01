Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AIXXF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS AIXXF traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

