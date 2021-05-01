Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

YARIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Yara International ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Pareto Securities downgraded Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of YARIY stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $26.05. 3,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,591. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $27.11. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.937 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 3.59%. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

