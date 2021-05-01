Omnitude Market Capitalization Reaches $1.35 Million (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Omnitude has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00067649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00069588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.08 or 0.00825069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00095621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00045700 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

