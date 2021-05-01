Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading 22.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $19.21 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.91 or 0.00431450 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.75 or 0.00166637 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.00 or 0.00212318 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012308 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003953 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 161.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,073,916,604 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

