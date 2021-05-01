MVL (MVL) Price Tops $0.0261 on Exchanges

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. One MVL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $333.23 million and approximately $1,240.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00067649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00069588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.08 or 0.00825069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00095621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00045700 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,745,530,263 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

