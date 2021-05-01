Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,181.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,915.40. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,299.00 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

