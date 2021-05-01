Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.74 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.