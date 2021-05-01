Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

