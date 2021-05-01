Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Trading Up 5.4% on Strong Earnings

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $54.75 and last traded at $54.67. Approximately 85,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,473,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.87.

The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 345,487 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after buying an additional 432,632 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

