Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

UL opened at $58.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average is $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $154.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.5159 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

