Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.95-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.02. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.950-6.100 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.08.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of EXR stock opened at $148.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.98. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $80.86 and a 12 month high of $149.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.