GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.20.

NYSE GLOP opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $141.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.84.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $85.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.42 million. Equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 651.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

