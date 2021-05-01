Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

K has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.08.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after acquiring an additional 677,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,204,000 after buying an additional 354,082 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,255,000 after buying an additional 126,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after buying an additional 413,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,784,000 after buying an additional 122,608 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

