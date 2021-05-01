Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $155.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF opened at $149.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.31. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $150.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.