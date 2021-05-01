JMP Securities Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,850.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,460.49.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,296.01 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,168.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,906.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

