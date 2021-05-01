Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded to “B+” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Brunswick stock opened at $107.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Brunswick has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $109.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average is $84.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

