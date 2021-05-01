Rand Capital Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of RAND opened at $18.68 on Friday. Rand Capital has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 132.02, a current ratio of 132.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 85.66% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

