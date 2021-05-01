American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,689 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 17.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $232,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 392.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

AXP stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,712,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.95. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

