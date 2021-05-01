Credit Suisse Group Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,875.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,655.29.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,492.03 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $856.50 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,474.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,401.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matt Carey bought 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,130 shares of company stock worth $32,354,586. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

