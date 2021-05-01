Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.490-4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Altria Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.49-4.62 EPS.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

