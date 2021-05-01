Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Short Interest Up 65.5% in April

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,500 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the March 31st total of 191,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,846.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,989,152.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $158.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor receptor 2/neu-expressing (HER2/neu) cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

