PFG Advisors Trims Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 106,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 70.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR opened at $158.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

