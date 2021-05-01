Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$147.00 at Raymond James

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQB. Scotiabank increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$142.38.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

TSE EQB opened at C$133.41 on Friday. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of C$51.48 and a 12 month high of C$146.26. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$128.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$109.69.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 16.5600003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total value of C$257,829.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$395,824. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.92, for a total value of C$141,920.00. Insiders sold 6,206 shares of company stock worth $878,051 in the last ninety days.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.