Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Calfrac Well Services to C$5.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Atb Cap Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$5.85 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calfrac Well Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.71.

TSE CFW opened at C$3.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$3.20 and a 52 week high of C$24.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($8.61) by C$7.81. The business had revenue of C$180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

