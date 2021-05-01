AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at TD Securities

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.79.

Get AltaGas alerts:

TSE:ALA opened at C$22.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.38. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$14.55 and a 52 week high of C$23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.7199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.