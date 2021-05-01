Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at National Bankshares

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BTE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital raised shares of Baytex Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.47.

BTE opened at C$1.46 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.93. The company has a market cap of C$823.32 million and a PE ratio of 33.95.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$233.64 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

