Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $116.81 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $101.27 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.47 and its 200 day moving average is $120.91.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.12.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

