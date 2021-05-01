Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $45,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 96.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 299.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE:GM opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.